Mechanicsburg hosts Christmas in the Village on Saturday

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg volunteers are proud to present the 2021 Christmas in the Village, scheduled for Saturday, December 11 in historic downtown Mechanicsburg.

The day begins with a Pancake Breakfast supporting the Mechanicsburg Lions Club from 8-11 a.m. at Village Hall. A $5 donation supports Lions Club projects.

Find some great Christmas gifts at the Arts & Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft vendors will be set up at the Masonic Temple and Fire House. In addition, the 1876 School House will be open at 11287 Rosedale Rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 1858 Meeting House at 43 E. Sandusky St. will host a variety of musical performances throughout the day. Area music students will perform Christmas music starting at 10 a.m. The Reynoldsburg Community Band returns to Mechanicsburg at 12 p.m. and the Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band finishes out the day at 1 p.m.

Several churches will be open for activities throughout the day. Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church will host a Cookie Cutter Bake Sale supporting the United Methodist Women starting at 9 a.m. and ending after the parade. Mechanicsburg Baptist Church will host crafts and games for kids from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour will celebrate St. Nicholas with family-friendly games and crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host special Story Times with the Grinch at noon and Mrs. Claus at 1 p.m. The library also will have a Story Walk in the downtown business windows. Families can walk around town and read the story, then come to the library for a treat.

Horse-drawn wagons will transport visitors from the Fire House to Heritage Cooperative in a loop from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Festive carolers will sing around town before the parade begins at 2 p.m. After the parade, children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 3-4:30 p.m. at the 1858 Meeting House.

The day wraps up with an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Judging will occur at 2:45 p.m. at the Fire House. The Basket Raffle drawing will occur at 3 p.m. at the Fire House. All proceeds support Summer Celebration fireworks.

Thank you to the following people for their help with the Village Christmas Tree.

Tree: Hurst Farms; Securing and setting up the tree: Class Landscaping, Tony Swank, Josh Moore, David Napper; Decorations: Our Towne Mechanicsburg Members, Village employees, Mechanicsburg students and staff.

For additional information, find Our Towne Mechanicsburg on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OurTowneMechanicsburg or visit www.mechanicsburgohio.org.

Submitted story

Info from Our Towne Mechanicsburg

Info from Our Towne Mechanicsburg