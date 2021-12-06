Monument marks 150th year

Members of the Ohio 66th Volunteer Infantry Reenactors present the colors at the rededication of the Man on the Monument celebrating 150 years in Urbana on Sunday. Community members and leaders gathered for the ceremony to recognize the history of Champaign County’s contributions to the Union’s victory over the Confederacy in the Civil War.

Members of the Ohio 66th Volunteer Infantry Reenactors present the colors at the rededication of the Man on the Monument celebrating 150 years in Urbana on Sunday. Community members and leaders gathered for the ceremony to recognize the history of Champaign County’s contributions to the Union’s victory over the Confederacy in the Civil War. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_monument.jpg Members of the Ohio 66th Volunteer Infantry Reenactors present the colors at the rededication of the Man on the Monument celebrating 150 years in Urbana on Sunday. Community members and leaders gathered for the ceremony to recognize the history of Champaign County’s contributions to the Union’s victory over the Confederacy in the Civil War. Andrew Grimm Photography