Job and Family Services launches streamlined, easier-to-use website

The Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services (CCDJFS) has launched an updated website, www.champaigndjfs.org, streamlined to make it easier for visitors to find and connect with the services they need.

CCDJFS Director Stacy Cox adds that the new website furthers the agency’s efforts over the last several years “to make our services more easily accessible to the public in person and online.”

Digital access to services became increasingly important during the pandemic when offices were temporarily closed to the public.

The new website is less complicated than CCDJFS’s previous website so that visitors can locate the services and information they need faster – including OhioMeansJobs workforce services, financial and health assistance, child support, and family and children services, including adult protective services.

The website also features CCDJFS news, posts from the agency’s Facebook page, CCDJFS job opportunities, and links to email addresses for submitting applications and paperwork for services – to help those who prefer the convenience of online access.

Cox adds that the website also offers easy access to Champaign County’s Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) plan and program application. PRC provides a wide range of temporary assistance to help qualified low-income families gain self-sufficiency.

Also on the website, CCDJFS is debuting a new logo. The logo reflects the scope of the agency’s services and the people it serves, Cox says. While the agency’s previous logo featured a stylized family – father, mother and children – the new, abstract logo symbolizes the agency’s broader reach, which includes single-parent families, senior citizens, children, as well as businesses and their employees through workforce development services.

Cox adds that the logo borrows from the colors CCDJFS uses in its annual awareness campaigns – blue, for child abuse prevention; purple, for elder abuse awareness; and green, for child support and fraud prevention.

“The logo interweaves the different programs and the different people we serve – not just families,” Cox said.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_champaign-county-djfs-logo-112321.jpg

Submitted story

Info from CCDJFS

Info from CCDJFS