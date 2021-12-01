The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, November 20, 2021 at BrownRidge Hall, Urbana, Ohio. Regent Snyder called the Veterans Day Celebration to order. She welcomed 16 members, and 11 honored veterans. She then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler and the American’s Creed was led by Dona Tullis. The National Anthem was led by Regent Snyder. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Vice Regent Linda Fullerton. President General Denise Doring Van Buren asked members to support all active-duty service personnel, especially seeking out Vietnam-era veterans to share gratitude as we continue to observe the 50th anniversary of that war. In addition, this month we commemorate the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier which is located in Arlington National Cemetery.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Claudia Foulk. It focused on paying homage to the unknown American soldier who was selected by chance from among the 2,079 unidentified soldiers buried on the battlefields of Europe. These patriotic individuals gallantly fought their last fight on those battlefields. The selection was made so that the soldier’s identity and even the battlefield on which he was buried are questions that can never be answered.

Regent Snyder reminded members that the chapter continues to collect pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy.

Regent Snyder introduced the speaker for the chapter’s Veteran’s Day Program. The guest was Major (retired) Randel Rogers, who spent 28 years as an Army officer, including a 2008 deployment to Iraq. Major Rogers holds a B.S. in Recreation and Wildlife from Ohio University and currently serves on the boards of the Ohio Ornithological Society, the Cedar Bog Association and Green Lawn Cemetery. He lives with his wife, Doreen, in Columbus, Ohio. While deployed to Iraq from 2008 to 2009, he found himself immersed in an oasis of that country’s flora and fauna, allowing him to share a perspective on Iraq not often revealed in the news. Thank you, Major Rogers, for a fascinating program.

Pat Detwiler reported on the Wreaths Across America project, which continues to be in progress with the deadline for ordering wreaths being November 30, 2021. The goal is to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio on December 18, 2021.

Chaplain Lana Seeberg offered a “Soldier’s Prayer.”

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder invited members to be a part of a Christian Waldschmidt Homestead event on December 4-5, 2021. Volunteers are needed and it is a chance to see the Homestead at the Christmas season while sharing as hostesses. Regent Snyder asked that members contact her if interested. Those attending will be leaving Urbana between 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The chapter’s Christmas Party/Meeting will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at BrownRidge Hall. Reservations are $25 and are due by December 1, 2021. Regent Snyder concluded with the reminder to continue to be vigilant as the COVID-19 pandemic remains an uncertainty.

Vice Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton reported that all items collected for the Period Poverty/Service to America project had been delivered to all five Champaign County Schools and were gratefully received.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s Report which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 73, adding that the recent transfer of membership of Connie Bradshaw from Lagonda Chapter brought the total to 74. There continue to be three prospective members.

Claudia Foulk reported on a recent visit to the VA Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she and Vice Regent Fullerton toured an area of the facility serving homeless veterans. Donations continue to be welcomed.

Judy Kathary gave the American Indian Report.

The Service to America Report was given by Judi Henson. The chapter has recorded 2,249 hours since January 1, 2021. Members are reminded to record their hours as soon as possible.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned. Hostesses for the day were Judy Brooks and Lana Seeberg.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at BrownRidge Hall.

The speaker for this meeting to honor our Veterans was Major (retired) Randel Rogers. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_4580.jpeg The speaker for this meeting to honor our Veterans was Major (retired) Randel Rogers. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from DAR

Info from DAR