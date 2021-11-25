Ayars receives FFA Degree

MECHANICSBURG – Taylor Ayars, a member of the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter, received her American FFA Degree this year.

Earning the degree means recipients are in a select group of individuals to be recognized for years of academic and professional excellence. The honor was presented Oct. 30, 2021 at the 94th National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis, IN.

Taylor joined an elite group of FFA members, less than one in 154 FFA members nationwide advance through the local chapter and state FFA degree programs to earn the American degree.

The American FFA Degree recognizes demonstrated leadership ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. To be eligible, members must have earned and productively invested $7,500 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they start, own, or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also make it their mission to demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement. Each award recipient receives the gold American FFA Degree key, and a certificate in a blue leatherette frame.

Mechanicsburg’s FFA advisors are Abby Powell and Cole Riddle.

By FFA Reporter Dani Schipfer

Info from FFA

