PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Licorice! Licorice is a petite one-year-old black and white spayed female. She says “No, this isn’t my Halloween mask – I really have special markings!” While Licorice gets along with most of the other cats here at the shelter – she’s selective in who she chooses to be friends with. We have noticed she is that way with humans too. That being said, ideally she would be best in a home that doesn’t have small children and maybe that she be the only cat. She really is a funny girl and is quite a character! Come meet her today in the Catacabana Room at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday noon until 4 p.m.;closed Sunday and Monday. Phone 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Licorice is a petite one-year-old black and white spayed female. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_Licorice.jpg Licorice is a petite one-year-old black and white spayed female. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

