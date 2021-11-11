Urbana BOE votes to lift mask mandate

During a special meeting held on Wednesday evening, the Urbana Board of Education approved a resolution to end the face mask requirement.

“With recent changes to the quarantine guidance, decreasing incidents of students and staff COVID-19 positive cases, along with the lack of virus transmission within the school, the Board has returned to the provisions of the 2021-2022 Hillclimber COVID-19 Plan,” wrote Superintendent Charles Thiel in a release published Wednesday evening.

Thiel noted specific exceptions.

“Face masks are still required while riding on school buses,” said Thiel. “Students who are considered to be a close contact to a COVID-19 positive case at school must wear a face mask as required in the updated ‘Mask to Stay, Test to Play’ guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.”

In addition, the board also approved November 22-26 as a wellness week for the students.

“The members of the board recognize that the entire Urbana City School District community has undergone a tremendous amount of stress throughout the pandemic,” said Thiel. “The board also places a great level of importance on the mental health and well being of students, families and staff. The intention of this week is for students, family and staff to have the opportunity to rest and renew.”

Thiel said these days are not considered as calamity days and will not be made up for at a later date.

