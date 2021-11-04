Civil War lecture series begins

Veterans Day is rapidly approaching, and as part of the 150th anniversary of the “Man on the Monument,” there are great opportunities to celebrate the veterans of Champaign County who served with the Union during the Civil War.

To kick off the activities, a free lecture series begins on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. The Champaign County Historical Society will host a program presented by Urbana Mayor Bill Bean and local historian John Bry.

The program will highlight the Civil War regiments with ties to Champaign County and offer an overview of the history of the monument that was constructed to honor all from Champaign County who lost their lives during the war. From the regiments of the “Forgotten Soldiers” of Champaign County, to the struggles to pay tribute to those who served in the war, the program will present a picture of the ties between the Civil War and Champaign County.

This program will be repeated at the following locations:

-November 7, 6 p.m., 1858 Meeting House, 43 Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg.

-November 8, 7 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, 127 E. Main St., St. Paris.

-November 9, 7 p.m. former Woodstock Universalist Church, 111 Burnwell St., Woodstock.

In addition, we are pleased to announce Marion-based attorney Douglas Ebert will be joining us on November 8 and 9 doing a first person presentation of Union General Ulysses S. Grant. Grant was born in Ohio, became the 18th U.S. President and during his tenure, worked with Congress to create the Justice Department. Let’s give Ebert a great Champaign County turnout in St. Paris and Woodstock to show our appreciation for his willingness to travel and take time from his schedule to share his knowledge. All programs are free and open to the public.

Next on the schedule is a Civil War Veterans Cemetery Walk to be presented by Jared Shank at 4 p.m. on November 12 and 13 at the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Paris. The tour is free, but, donations are welcome. Please email an RSVP to 82nd319afar@gmail.com

Concluding the celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the Man on the Monument, the committee has planned a re-dedication ceremony to be held in Urbana Town Square on December, 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. Final details are pending, but, mark your calendar to join the big celebration.

Reenactor Douglas Ebert https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_IMG_3288.jpg Reenactor Douglas Ebert Submitted photo

By Sandy Gonzalez Contributing writer

Sandy Gonzalez submitted this article on behalf of the Champaign County Historical Society.

