EVERYbody Plays soon to open

Phase one of the new EVERYbody Plays inclusion playground located at Melvin Miller Park is nearly completed.

Final touches are estimated to be done by the end of next week. Phase two and three of the playground need further funding before building can occur. A grand opening will be held at a later date to celebrate the completion of phase one.

Phase one was completed with funding from the city amounting to $360,000 and $10,000 from Lawnview Board of Directors. The next two phases, which are likely to cost less than phase one, will require community funding and donations. Until enough funds are raised, phases two and three have been put on hold.

“We are still doing fundraisers and looking for local sponsors,” said Mary Kay Snyder, who works at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“A typical playground, like what we used to have and what a lot of people are used to seeing, does not allow access to people with disabilities,” said Snyder. “They might have wood chips, high slides, narrow pathways and multiple levels that they can’t get to. Inclusion playgrounds take care of that. It will work for everybody, kids with or without disabilities.”

Snyder emphasized the need for an inclusion playground in Champaign County, stating that all surrounding counties have inclusion playgrounds that allow easy access for all people.

“This will help bring the community to the park,” said Snyder. “It will help children learn how to play with others at equal levels.”

To make a donation for the EVERYbody Plays playground or to learn more about the project, visit the EVERYbody Plays Inclusion Playground Project Facebook page or contact Snyder at 937-653-1775 or m.snyder@champaigncbdd.org.

Phase one of EVERYbody plays is nearly finished. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_IMG_3221.jpg Phase one of EVERYbody plays is nearly finished. Photos by Anna Kennedy Phase one of EVERYbody plays is nearly finished. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_IMG_3230.jpg Phase one of EVERYbody plays is nearly finished. Photos by Anna Kennedy

Inclusion feature at Melvin Miller Park

By Anna Kennedy akennedy@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303