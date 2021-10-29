Purple Heart recipients sought

WEST LIBERTY – The Village of West Liberty Purple Heart Memorial is dedicated in honor of Purple Heart recipients who resided in the 43357 zip code when he or she joined the armed forces or was drafted to defend and serve the country in time of war or currently reside in the 43357 zip code.

The project will continue to recognize all those 43357 Purple Heart Veterans found in the future.

Any Purple Heart Veterans who were not recognized at the October 21, 2021 event and who come forward from now until March 1, 2022, will be recognized in the spring when the village receives its Proclamation for a Purple Heart Community.

Each year after the Proclamation event starting in 2023, the village will recognize those individuals on August 7 which is National Purple Heart Day. Please contact the Village Event Coordinator at s.barger@mywestliberty.com or 937-465-2716 with the following information: Purple Heart Veteran’s Name, rank, branch of service, years of service and the date he/she received the Purple Heart.

Information from Sherry Barger

