Pet Clinic holds ribbon cutting

Pictured left to right: Hannah Gaver, Brooke Sizemore, Jordyn Eley, Dr. Erin Williamson, Audrey Young, Mykaila Daniels and Sarrah Baldwin. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 23 for The Pet Clinic of Urbana located at 1053 N. Main St. Urbana. The Pet Clinic of Urbana is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and a newly-renovated clinic. For more information, hours, and services head to their website http://petclinicurbana.com/ or call 937- 508-4556.

Pictured left to right: Hannah Gaver, Brooke Sizemore, Jordyn Eley, Dr. Erin Williamson, Audrey Young, Mykaila Daniels and Sarrah Baldwin. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 23 for The Pet Clinic of Urbana located at 1053 N. Main St. Urbana. The Pet Clinic of Urbana is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and a newly-renovated clinic. For more information, hours, and services head to their website http://petclinicurbana.com/ or call 937- 508-4556. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_pet-clinic-rc-2021-3.jpg Pictured left to right: Hannah Gaver, Brooke Sizemore, Jordyn Eley, Dr. Erin Williamson, Audrey Young, Mykaila Daniels and Sarrah Baldwin. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 23 for The Pet Clinic of Urbana located at 1053 N. Main St. Urbana. The Pet Clinic of Urbana is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and a newly-renovated clinic. For more information, hours, and services head to their website http://petclinicurbana.com/ or call 937- 508-4556. Submitted photo