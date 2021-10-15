COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, October 16

DAR Urbana Chapter’s 125th Anniversary celebration: at the VFW DAV BrownRidge Hall with a luncheon, displays and program.

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live music and great food with hay wagon rides around the fish farm and eco-farmed pick a pumpkin patch, costume contest, bonfire, pirate ship rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with the Johnny O Project, Anna and the Consequences, and Deuce ‘N a Quarter.

Pulled pork dinner and bingo: at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, 2 sides, dessert and a drink. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Adults cost $8 and kids 12 and under cost $4. Carryout is available. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. $15 includes 12 games and one speed round. Daubers will be available for purchase. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

No Time To Die: at Gloria Theatre, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Goshen Township Memorial Park: board meeting originally scheduled for October 16 has been moved to 8 a.m., Saturday, October 23 and will be held in the BW building at the park.

Sunday, October 17

Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m. Walter Burkhard Bauer will be giving a program on his collection of picture postcards from Urbana.

No Time To Die: at Gloria Theatre, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19

Red Cross Blood Drive: from 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment, call Shari at (937) 631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Urbana Board of Education Meeting: Now meets at the Elementary and Junior High Building to allow for social distancing. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Thursday, October 21

“Privateers (bombers) of the U. S. Navy” – 11 a.m. at Champaign Air Museum, presented by Dan Walter

Friday, October 22

Walking tour of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery: There will be four walking tours beginning at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each tour will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend this event, and the tour will be well-lit but tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights. To secure yourself a spot, please go online at https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA. Tickets are $10 each.

Saturday, October 23

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music on stage with Dawna, and Peter Madcat Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet.

Walking tour of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery: There will be four walking tours beginning at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each tour will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend this event, and the tour will be well-lit but tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights. To secure yourself a spot, please go online at https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA. Tickets are $10 each.

Goshen Township Memorial Park: board meeting originally scheduled for October 16 will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 23 and will be held in the BW building at the park.

Monday, October 25

WL-S Meet the Candidate Community Q&A: from 6-7:30 p.m. Hear from the six candidates running for three available seats on the West Liberty Salem Board of Education. The event will be held in the high school cafetorium. There is limited seating of up to 250 people, but a livestream viewing option will be available on the district website at www.wlstigers.org. If you have questions for your candidates, bring them written and give to the moderator prior to the start of the event.

Thursday, October 28

Landowner Club: Pond Maintenance/Dale Goddard with the Soil and Water Conservation District will discuss pond maintenance strategies. 8-9 a.m. at Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. Free to Farm Bureau Members, all others $5. Register at go.osu.edu/landowners

Saturday, October 30

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music by the Hedgehog Band and Hardtackers.

Sunday, October 31

Beggars’ Night: Urbana and other Champaign County municipalities, 6-8 p.m.