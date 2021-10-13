Burg FFA attends Greenhand Conference

MECHANICSBURG – On October, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter had 7 freshmen attend the Statewide Greenhand Conference at Versailles High School. The theme of the conference was “First Down and Life to Go.” The goal of the conference was to make FFA members aware of opportunities within the FFA as well as develop their leadership skills, and to get new members excited about the FFA.

The day started off with an official welcome and speech from Dave Roever, a keynote speaker from Fort Worth, Texas. Preceding the speech were various workshops such as: Opportunities in the FFA, Teamwork, Goal Setting, SAE and Communication. The students then broke for lunch which was donated by Papa John’s and Subway and door prizes were awarded. To finish out the day the students participated in CDE roundtables presented by officers and other members to learn more about the different career development events within the FFA. The CDE’s exposed in the round tables included: Job Interview, Ag Sales, Public Speaking, Soils, Tractor TroubleShooting, Wildlife, Ag Issues, Parliamentary Procedure, Food Science, Dairy Foods, Greenhand Quiz, General Livestock, Horse, Poultry, and Dairy. A special thanks to Weaver Eggs for donating supplies to teach the Poultry CDE roundtable. Overall the day was a great success. Each greenhand participant left with a greenhand conference t-shirt.

Pictured Left to Right: (Back row) Joey Byerly, Wyatt Cordell, Mason Williams, Natalie Rader, Kyley Sherman (Front Row) Ella Lubold, Chloe Nichols https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_IMG-4633.jpg Pictured Left to Right: (Back row) Joey Byerly, Wyatt Cordell, Mason Williams, Natalie Rader, Kyley Sherman (Front Row) Ella Lubold, Chloe Nichols Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Abby Pozderac-Powell

Information from Abby Pozderac-Powell