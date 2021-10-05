Chamber holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Kiwanis club

Pictured left to right: Amy Kerrigan, Rebecca Wilden, Jeff Coaty, Jenny White, and Roni Burden. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kiwanis Club sign on Thursday, September 30. The new Kiwanis Club sign is located at the entrance of Mechanicsburg on state Route 29. To stay up to date and learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChampOhKiwanis.

Pictured left to right: Amy Kerrigan, Rebecca Wilden, Jeff Coaty, Jenny White, and Roni Burden. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kiwanis Club sign on Thursday, September 30. The new Kiwanis Club sign is located at the entrance of Mechanicsburg on state Route 29. To stay up to date and learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChampOhKiwanis. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_kiwanis-rc-mburg.jpg Pictured left to right: Amy Kerrigan, Rebecca Wilden, Jeff Coaty, Jenny White, and Roni Burden. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kiwanis Club sign on Thursday, September 30. The new Kiwanis Club sign is located at the entrance of Mechanicsburg on state Route 29. To stay up to date and learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChampOhKiwanis. Submitted photo