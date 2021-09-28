COVID-19 Pfizer Booster Clinic Oct. 1

Staff report

Champaign Health District will be hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccination clinic on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for adults 18 and older. The clinic will be held at the

Champaign County Community Center auditorium at 1512 S US Hwy 68 in Urbana, Ohio.

Vaccines are available by appointment only. Anyone who is eligible and interested can visit http://www.champaignhd.com or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to make an appointment online.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced booster vaccine eligibility in Ohio on September 25, 2021. Consult your medical provider for guidelines.

If unable to schedule your appointment online, please email health@champaignhd.com or call 937-653-0110 and the health district will assist you.