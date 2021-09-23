WL-S Seniors of the Month

NAME: Owen Johnson

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Greg and Crystal Johnson

School Activities and Awards:

Calculus Club President, Student Council, Link Crew, Key Club, Basketball, and Soccer

If I were principal for a day:

I would organize as many activities as possible for future Homeroom periods

Favorite school memory:

Football Friday Nights

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Father

Because: He is a very hard worker and treats everyone with respect.

Lately, I have been reading: Lord of The Flies

My advice to parents: To keep doing what they’ve been doing.

My biggest regret: I have no regrets.

Next year I will be: Attending College to pursue a four year degree

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

NAME: Hallie Faith Smith

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Tobin and Carrie Smith

School Activities and Awards:

Soccer, Basketball, Band, Musical, Drama Club, Show Choir, NHS, French Club, Student Council, Class Officer, Book club, Calc club

If I were principal for a day:

If I was principal for a day, I would allow everyone to eat outside for lunch, and I would turn up the heat in the school because it’s always freezing.

Favorite school memory:

One of my favorite memories from high school has been all the late night practices for musical.

Lately, I have been reading:

At the moment, I am reading The Lambs Supper by Scott Hahn and Left to Tell by Immaculée Ilibagiza.

My advice to parents: My advice to parents would be to allow your kids to make their own decisions in high school so they can try new things. This will allow them to become their own, unique, person.

My biggest regret:

My biggest regret in high school was not becoming more involved in the arts freshman year. As a senior involved in the arts, it has been one of the best experiences of my high school career.

Next year I will be:

Next year, I will be attending a four year university, in Ohio, to obtain my Bachelors of Science in Nursing.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

