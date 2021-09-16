Jenkins Tax & Accounting moves

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jenkins Tax & Accounting Services on Friday, September 10. Jenkins Tax & Accounting Services has moved to 807 Scioto St., Urbana. Owner Wanda Jenkins says she is excited to serve her clients in the newly renovated location. Call 937-653-4144 for more information on the services provided. Pictured are Sara Neer, Bob Brooks, Josh Jenkins, Wanda Jenkins, Tami Connolly, Marci Lucas and Tonia Feinstein.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jenkins Tax & Accounting Services on Friday, September 10. Jenkins Tax & Accounting Services has moved to 807 Scioto St., Urbana. Owner Wanda Jenkins says she is excited to serve her clients in the newly renovated location. Call 937-653-4144 for more information on the services provided. Pictured are Sara Neer, Bob Brooks, Josh Jenkins, Wanda Jenkins, Tami Connolly, Marci Lucas and Tonia Feinstein. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_jenkins-tax-rc.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jenkins Tax & Accounting Services on Friday, September 10. Jenkins Tax & Accounting Services has moved to 807 Scioto St., Urbana. Owner Wanda Jenkins says she is excited to serve her clients in the newly renovated location. Call 937-653-4144 for more information on the services provided. Pictured are Sara Neer, Bob Brooks, Josh Jenkins, Wanda Jenkins, Tami Connolly, Marci Lucas and Tonia Feinstein. Submitted photo