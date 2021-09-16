Looking Back: Weaver Building

This Looking Back features the northeast corner of Monument Square at Scioto Street. It was at this site that Henry Weaver erected a building (Photo 1 circa 1866) in 1833. It was regarded as one of the finest brick buildings west of Columbus. Mr. Weaver with his son Lemuel operated a business on the first floor of this building. At the time of his death in 1872, Henry Weaver was regarded as the wealthiest man in Champaign County.

Sometime early in the 20th century this building was remodeled and became the location of Moore’s Business College (Photo 2 circa 1923). Note the changes in the buildings to the east along Scioto Street in the two photos. The Moore’s Business College building was demolished in 1961. Peoples Savings Bank now occupies this location.

Weaver Building, circa 1866 https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_weaver1.jpg Weaver Building, circa 1866 Weaver Building, circa 1923 https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_weaver2.jpg Weaver Building, circa 1923

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Historical Society

