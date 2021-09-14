CCRC Candidates Forum to be held September 27

The Champaign County Republican Club will be hosting a candidates forum on Monday, September 27 from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center.

Each candidate will be given a two-minute introduction and 3 minutes for a Q&A.

The following will be presented:

Five candidates running for four seats on the North Lewisburg Village Council; eight candidates running for four seats on the Christiansburg Village Council; five candidates running for two seats on for the Johnson Township Trustees and three candidates running for two seats for the Urbana Township Trustees.

By Anna Kennedy akennedy@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303

