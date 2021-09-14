Scouts help at community event

Local girl scouts volunteered to conduct tours of the vintage NX 23 Caboose located at 644 Miami Street during the Simon Kenton Pathfinders 21st Annual Bike Tour.

Ken Davis, curator of the railcar, met with the girls for a training session a few weeks prior to the opening and was present to answer questions on the day of the event. The scouts were accompanied by Mrs. Cheryl Paxton, the Champaign County Girl Scout coordinator, and were supported by their parents. The caboose, built in 1913, is owned by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance and is one of only four in existence today.

The car was purchased from the Parks Family who owned Parks’ Building Supply and Coal yard in Urbana, and became the Marion Parks Railroad Educational Center.

Shown left to right are Emily Hughes, Troop 30006, Ashley Hughes, Troop 30006, Leslie Holbrook, Troop 32046 and Kaylin Hedrick, Troop 2051. Unable to help due to illness was Hailey Grider. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_rail_girls.jpg Shown left to right are Emily Hughes, Troop 30006, Ashley Hughes, Troop 30006, Leslie Holbrook, Troop 32046 and Kaylin Hedrick, Troop 2051. Unable to help due to illness was Hailey Grider. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Sandy Gonzalez

