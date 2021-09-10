PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Maverick!

Maverick is a handsome six-month-old male kitten who will require a bit of TLC. Maverick has three brothers and a sister who are all hoping to find a “fur-ever” home where they understand that some kittens take a little extra time to trust humans – then all is wonderful. They love being held, and once in your arms they purr and purr! They are up to date on their vaccines and have been tested and altered.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

