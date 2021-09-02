City of Urbana accepting Memorial Tree Program applications

The Urbana Shade Tree Commission is accepting applications for its annual Memorial Tree Program in anticipation of tree planting at Oak Dale Cemetery and Melvin Miller Park later this fall. This program started in 2015 and is an opportunity to create a lasting remembrance of a loved one, commemorate a special achievement, or honor a deserving person or organization. Since this program’s inception and through the generosity of donors locally, statewide and nationwide, over 50 new trees have been planted at the cemetery and park.

The cost to purchase a memorial tree is $350, and this cost includes the purchase and planting of a balled and burlapped tree with two-inch average trunk diameter. In addition, an engraved paver brick is placed beside the tree to denote the donor and honoree.

The following trees are being offered through this year’s program: Swamp White Oak, Scarlet Oak, Burr Oak, Baldcypress, Black Oak, Shingle Oak, Silver Linden, Shumard Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Sugar Maple, London Planetree, and Dawn Redwood. Applications are being accepted through Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The program application form is available on the city’s website under the Urbana Shade Tree Commission’s webpage: www.urbanaohio.com/shade-tree-commission.html. For additional information or questions, contact Community Development Manager Doug Crabill at 937-652-4305 or doug.crabill@ci.urbana.oh.us.

Deadline is September 15

Submitted story

Info from City of Urbana.

Info from City of Urbana.