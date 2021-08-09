Furry Scurry Fun Run to be held in October

The Furry Scurry Fun Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

All proceeds from this event will benefit His Hands Extended Sanctuary in St. Paris. The sanctuary is most often the last chance for the unwanted, discarded, frail and injured dogs and cats in our community. They work tirelessly to mend the broken pets that arrive at their doorstep. Senior dogs and cats live out their last years in a warm and loving home at the sanctuary.

The run/walk will begin and end at the Depot Coffeehouse in Urbana. The race will take place on the scenic Simon Kenton Trail. This is an out and back course on an asphalt paved path, which is mainly flat with slight, gradual inclines.

Three distances – 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Fun Run – will be offered for participants as well as a Mutt Strut. The 1 Mile Fun Run and Mutt Strut will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dogs are also welcome to participate in the 5K and 10K as well. At this time, 200 participants are expected. All participants who pre-register will receive a goody bag filled with local items donated by merchants as well as a T-Shirt and finishers medal. Award medals will also be given to the top finishers in each distance.

Area business are needed to help with this community outreach event.

Registration

Participants can pre-register by Sept. 10 with a donation of $35 or more to receive a T-Shirt, Finishers Medal and goody bag. Register the day of the event from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. with any monetary donation (no T-Shirt, medal or goody bag.)

Registrations may be picked up at: The Depot Coffeehouse (644 Miami Street,) Jenkins Tax & Accounting (807 Scioto Street,) Melvin Miller Park (dog park) by emailing lisablake160@yahoo.com or on the Facebook event page.

Race registration may be accomplished in several ways:

-Mail registration form and check to Lisa Blake, 160 Neal Road, St Paris, OH 43072 payable to His Hands Extended Sanctuary.

-Email registration and pay to lisablake160@yahoo.com via Paypal or Zelle. Find the Paypal and Zelle account by searching lisablake160@yahoo.com or use the phone number 937-726-2379. Please note the participant’s name on the details/notes of the transaction.

Items are still needed to fill the goody bags. Items may include pens, pencils, sunglasses, lanyards, water bottles or any advertising item with your company’s name. The organizers will include business cards and/or advertising post cards with any donated items.

Some businesses will offer to pay all or a portion of the registration fee for employees as part of their Employee Health & Welfare programs. Any business that makes a monetary donation of at least $250 will have their business name listed as a sponsor on the back of participants’ t-shirts.

Participants will pick up t-shirts and goody bags at the Depot Coffeehouse parking lot following the race.

For more information, contact Lisa Blake at 937-726-2379 or by email at lisablake160@yahoo.com. The Facebook event page is The Furry Scurry 5K and 10K for updated information.

Virtual option

Participants may register to run/walk the race virtually and choose their own day to run. Virtual participants may post their picture and time on the Facebook Event Page. With a donation of $40 or more by Sept. 10, virtual participants will receive by mail a T-Shirt and finishers medal.

Information from Lisa Blake

