Vaccinations in Champaign County:

37.7% of Champaign County residents have started their vaccine and 34.9% have completed it

50% of Ohio residents have started their vaccine and 46.5% have completed it

As of 8/9/21 Champaign Health District has administered:

6,151 first dose Moderna

2,180 first dose Pfizer

5,655 second dose Moderna

2,008 second dose Pfizer

331 Johnson & Johnson

16,327 TOTAL

Information from Champaign Health District.

