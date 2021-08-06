Blood drive is Aug. 18; donors urged to participate

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Hwy. 68, Urbana.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call Community Blood Center (937) 461-3220.

Concerns continue about the blood supply. COVID-19 restrictions have limited many corporate and community blood drives during the summer months when hospital blood usage is traditionally high.

CBC hopes for a full return to the high school blood drive schedule in the fall, but the first high school blood drives are not until the end of August.

CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors.

Information from Community Blood Center.

