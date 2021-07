Champaign County Shooting Sports News Report:

During our meeting on July 25, we announced the representatives from our club that are going to the Ohio State Fair. Our representatives are:

Jr. Archery – George Slone, Sr. Archery – Alex Vincent, Jr. Rifle – Jerome Cordrey,

Jr. Pistol – Lincoln Jacobs, Sr. Pistol – Leonard Duncan.

Congratulations to all of you! We also awarded the Bill Carter Leadership Award. That went to Jerome Cordrey. Congratulations, Jerome!

-Submitted by Kenneth McCabe