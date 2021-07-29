Ebert ‘launches’ newest book

“The Beat Goes On … For the Best Class Ever” is the title of Janet Ebert’s latest book.

The book, which celebrates her Bexley High School Class of 1953, is to be “launched” at Bexley High School (just east of Columbus) on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Many people from Champaign County assisted in the production of the book: Anna Gaertner helped to move the research from chronological files to alphabetical order; Becky Shultz did proof-reading; Aaron Dobyns prepared photos and is in charge of printing; Ebert’s sons, Richard and James, and many family members and friends led the “cheerleading” as the work progressed. The “clean-up” assistant was Caitlin Burchett. Several of Ebert’s classmates have become sponsors for the book.

The book chronicles the activities of the class in their post-high school lives. Their careers and charitable contributions over the years have been noteworthy. The medical and educational fields are particularly enriched by the former students. Military service and service to country are also noted.

Fine musicians, actors, business persons, models, writers and publishers are joined by religious leaders in the milieu.

A “mini-bio” has been provided for each class member, as well as for several who, due to family moves, completed their high school studies elsewhere.

The book is being presented by the class to several public institutions, including the Champaign County Library. The book is also available for sale. Email drjan@ctcn.net to purchase one.

Submitted story

Information from Janet Ebert

