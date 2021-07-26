Mayor Bill Bean inducted into SAR

On July 22, 2021, Bill Bean was inducted into the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR/SAR). SAR was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. SAR is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and promoting education to our future generations. SAR members volunteer untold hours of service each year in their local communities. SAR is very active in supporting active duty military personnel.

Bean, serving as Mayor of the City of Urbana since 2012, was born and raised in Urbana. He is an Urbana High School graduate and graduated from Urbana University with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science, majoring in philosophy and religion.

Bean was the owner of L.B. Berry Insurance in downtown Urbana for 36 years. He served as a trustee of Urbana University for 20 years; is a long time member and Past President of the Urbana Lions Club and is a member of Simon Kenton Pathfinders. He serves on the board of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) for Champaign County. He is one of the founding members of the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP/CIC) and he also is a member of the Ohio Municipal League (OML) and serves on the Executive Board of the Ohio Mayors Association. Bean is the Chairman of the Champaign District Health Board.

His family came to Ohio in 1806 with three great grandfathers and numerous uncles who fought in the Civil War. His roots in Champaign County extend to his grandfather, Noble Bean, who was President of Peoples Savings and Loan and Past President of the Champaign County Republican Club. His father, Robert (Bob) Bean and mother, Marjorie Bean were very civic-minded, as well, serving on numerous boards and committees.

Bean is married to Audra Bean of Urbana. His daughter, Teresa Matteson, her husband Casey and two children: daughter, Lilly and son, Landon, reside in Montgomery County.

Any man 18 years or older who can prove blood lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.

Pictured left to right: Robert Nuzum, SAR Sponsor; Mayor Bill Bean; Tim Bode, President of the George Rogers Clark Chapter of the SAR. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_SAR.jpg Pictured left to right: Robert Nuzum, SAR Sponsor; Mayor Bill Bean; Tim Bode, President of the George Rogers Clark Chapter of the SAR. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Audra Bean

