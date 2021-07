The Grimes Quarter Century Club Dinner will mark its 54th anniversary this year.

The Sept. 18 event is for employees with 25 or more years with Grimes/Honeywell.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum at Urbana Grimes Airport.

The price is $15 at the door.

Reservations must be made by Sept. 8. Those interested can call Barb Gingery at 937-652-1671.