Urbana FFA attends FFA Camp Muskingum

Members of the Urbana Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton from July 7- July 11. There were over 200 campers in attendance, with the addition of 2021-2022 State FFA Officers, FFA Camp staff, and FFA advisors from around the state. FFA Camp Muskingum is located on Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio and is owned and operated by the Ohio FFA Association.

Members Kendra Baccus, Faith Denkewalter, Mason Farmer, Phoebie Heatherly, Travis Lockwood, Jason Pryor and Layne Settle attended camp with their advisors, Mr. Steve Wilhelm and Mrs. Mallory Zachrich.

FFA members got the opportunity of the full five days of camp and being split into groups, numbered from 1-12. Camp offered many opportunities for campers this year, from workshops, camp activities, a talent show, group activities and dances on the first and last night. The camp also had different activities and workshops for juniors, seniors and grads. The first morning, before breakfast, campers had the opportunity to plunge into the lake in what we call the Polar Bear Plunge. The campers also had the opportunity of doing a morning walk or run. These events get campers a various amount of points for their team. During camp, teams competed for points from those everyday activities and found out who was the winner at the end of camp week.

The day of arrival, members settled into their dorms, got introduced to other camp chapter members, learned camp rules, and participated in little activities to become more involved with other campers and the State FFA Officers. The day ended with a campfire challenging campers to step out of their comfort zone and change their daily routine a little bit.

The second day included group activities, state officer workshops, and high ropes for seniors and grads. Each day at camp, campers were given about two or three free time periods. In these free time periods, they could participate in archery, going to the shotgun/rifle range, playing cards, and canoeing/kayaking. Ending the day was a campfire and campers reflecting on the things they learned in the workshop and from fellow campers.

The third and fourth day included team building activities, various activities campers signed up for and were interested in. These activities included laser tag, hiking, archery, line dancing lessons, shotgun/rifle range, playing cards, playing ping pong, canoeing and kayaking. Later on in the day, campers participated in water games and State Officers workshops. The day once again ended with a campfire challenging campers to use their strengths to an advantage to try new things and meet new people.

The five days of camp ended with assigned morning cleaning of the camp, rewarding of highest boy and girl challenges, the top five highest camp groups points earned, and appreciation to the FFA Advisors, Camp Staffing, and State Officers. The State Officers also gave shout-outs to specific camp groups or campers. The shout-outs were for the change or impact they had seen on specific groups or campers in the five days attended.

Faith’s favorite part of camp was “participating and learning new things for the first time at the shooting range.” Jason and Travis’ favorite part of camp was “fishing and talking to other campers during free time.” Layne’s favorite part of camp was “having the opportunity to pie our advisor Mr. Wilhelm in the face.” Phoebie’s favorite part was “being able to meet new people, playing laser tag, and participating in high ropes.”

Pictured left to right are Jason Pryor, Travis Lockwood, Mason Farmer, Layne Settle, Kendra Baccus, Faith Denkewalter, Phoebie Heatherly. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_ffacamp.jpg Pictured left to right are Jason Pryor, Travis Lockwood, Mason Farmer, Layne Settle, Kendra Baccus, Faith Denkewalter, Phoebie Heatherly. Submitted photo

By Kendra Baccus Urbana FFA President

Submitted by FFA.

Submitted by FFA.