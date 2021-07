The Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union will host a community blood drive on Monday, July 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1101 North Main St., Urbana.

Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Info from Community Blood Centers.

