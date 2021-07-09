PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Kiwi!

Kiwi is a beautiful 4-year-old spayed female Calico who has found her way back to us due to family illness. She is a friendly, sweet cat who loves to be petted and gets along well with the other cats. She will do well in just about any home. Come visit her in the Cattery at PAWS Animal Shelter.

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Kiwi is a beautiful 4-year-old spayed female Calico. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_kiwi.jpg Kiwi is a beautiful 4-year-old spayed female Calico. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.