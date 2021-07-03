COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunday, July 4

Fourth of July Firecracker Car Show: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Skelley Lumber, next to Grimes Field, on North U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Annual event sponsored by Champaign Cruisers Car Club.

Urbana Fourth of July Festivities: at Grimes Field include fireworks and chicken BBQ courtesy of the Rotary Club; free concert Shifferly Road Band (7 p.m.) courtesy of the Arts Council; Flying Lab Museum open

“F9: The Fast Saga”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana.

Tuesday, July 6

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, July 7

Urbana City Council (Economic Development Committee): at 5 p.m. at Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor

Thursday, July 8

Urbana City Board of Education special meeting: 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High, 1673 S US Hwy 68

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: at 7 p.m. in Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 2nd Floor

Saturday, July 10

Second Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Downtown Urbana Merchants Association, the day features shopping, sidewalk artisans and crafters, Rally in the Alley, food trucks, live music and more.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Tuesday, July 13

Concord United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru chicken and noodle dinner at 2963 N. state Route 560, rural Urbana, from 4-7 p.m. Dinner includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Call 937-652-3764 for more information.

Thursday, July 15

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Friday, July 16

Christmas in July Movie Night: hosted by Our Town-St. Paris at Harmon Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction, food, and a Christmas Movie (at dark). Donations received will go toward new playground equipment and a splash pad to be placed at Harmon Park.

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Saturday, July 17

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Ryan Mundy will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m. (free admission)

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Vietnam-era Helicopters: at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Sunday, July 18

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Vietnam-era Helicopters: at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Public preview/Pointe North Nature Park: an event featuring the attributes of the planned park will be held 2-5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Pointe North Nature Park Advisory Committee and local businesses. Area is located north of Grimes Field on Route 68.

Monday, July 19

Mercy Mobile Mammography: at The Depot Coffeehouse (644 Miami Street, Urbana), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Graham Board of Education meeting: moved to July 27 at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Daniel Dye will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m. (free admission)

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Saturday, July 24

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Sunday, July 25

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

A Light In The Sky: historical lecture at the Urbana Aviation Museum at 2 p.m. Nancy Patzer will present a program on Warren Grimes, a member of The National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Monday, July 26

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Tuesday, July 27

Graham Board of Education meeting: 6 p.m. at GHS Media Center (moved from July 19)

Saturday, July 31

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street