COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, June 26

St. Paris Community Fireworks: 10 p.m. behind Graham Middle School. Free admission.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

“Fast & Furious 9”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana.

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County Meet and Greet Gathering and Wine Tasting: 5-7 p.m., Dragonfly Winery (710 W Herr Road, Urbana) All alumni and friends are welcome to mingle with fellow Buckeyes while enjoying an evening of wine, food, games and prizes. $10 fee includes your club membership as well as 3 free wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres. Please RSVP by contacting Chris Harmison at 937-652-3546 or charm@ctcn.net.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Sunday, June 27

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: Open from 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

“Fast & Furious 9”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana.

Monday, June 28

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 a.m. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Urbana Board Of Education Meeting: (rescheduled from June 15) 6 p.m. at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be State Central Committee Woman Katie DeLand. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Tuesday, June 29

Graham School Board: 6 p.m. at GHS media center (regular meeting moved from June 21)

Mercy Mobile Mammography: at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church at 42 N. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment for a mammogram screening, call (937) 523-9332.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.

Wednesday, June 30

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Thursday, July 1

S.T.E.A.M. Activity: Join Miss Lisa to do a science, technology, engineering, art or math activity with supplies from around the house or yard. Watch the S.T.E.A.M. session beginning at 1 p.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Saturday, July 3

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, July 4

Fourth of July Firecracker Car Show: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Skelley Lumber, next to Grimes Field, on North U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Annual event sponsored by Champaign Cruisers Car Club.

Urbana Fourth of July Festivities: at Grimes Field include fireworks and chicken BBQ courtesy of the Rotary Club; free concert Shifferly Road Band (7 p.m.) courtesy of the Arts Council; Flying Lab Museum open