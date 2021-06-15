COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, June 15

Urbana Board Of Education Meeting: has been changed to Monday, June 28, 6 p.m. at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (Christiansburg Library) Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.

Wednesday, June 16

Community Blood Center/Champaign County monthly community blood drive: from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. US Hwy. 68, Urbana. Donors can schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, June 17

S.T.E.A.M. Activity: Join Miss Lisa to do a science, technology, engineering, art or math activity with supplies from around the house or yard. Watch the S.T.E.A.M. session beginning at 1 pm on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, June 18

“Spirit Untamed”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Saturday, June 19

Garage Sale: St. Paris will hold its annual “Garage Sale Day” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Spirit Untamed”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Bingo Night: at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 U.S. Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Sunday, June 20

“Spirit Untamed”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, June 21

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Graham School Board: Regular meeting moved to June 29 at 6 p.m.

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 a.m. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, June 22

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 am on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.

Wednesday, June 23

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Thursday, June 24

S.T.E.A.M. Activity: Join Miss Lisa to do a science, technology, engineering, art or math activity with supplies from around the house or yard. Watch the S.T.E.A.M. session beginning at 1 p.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, June 25

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Saturday, June 26

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Sunday, June 27

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: Open from 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Monday, June 28

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 a.m. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Urbana Board Of Education Meeting: (rescheduled from June 15) 6 p.m. at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be State Central Committee Woman Katie DeLand. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Tuesday, June 29

Graham School Board: 6 p.m. at GHS media center (regular meeting moved from June 21)

Mercy Mobile Mammography: at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church at 42 N. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment for a mammogram screening, call (937) 523-9332.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.