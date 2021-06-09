COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, June 9

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, June 10

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 7 p.m. in the Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 2nd Floor, 205 South Main St.

S.T.E.A.M. Activity: Join Miss Lisa to do a science, technology, engineering, art or math activity with supplies from around the house or yard. Watch the S.T.E.A.M. session beginning at 1 p.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, June 11

Rock the Monument Four Miler: Race at 7 p.m.; registration at 5:30 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park

“Spirit Untamed”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Saturday, June 12

Second Saturdays: downtown Urbana in afternoon and evening. Live music, sidewalk artisans, food trucks and extended evening shopping hours.

“Spirit Untamed”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Sunday, June 13

Holiday Program/Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek: 3-7 p.m. The street address is 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty. More info: www.piattcastle.org

“Spirit Untamed”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: Open from 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Monday, June 14

Annual DAR Flag Day meeting: 11:30 a.m. at the Historical Society Museum. Members should bring a brown bag lunch.

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 a.m. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, June 15

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (Christiansburg Library) Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.

Wednesday, June 16

Preschool/School Age Storytime: Children 3 years and older will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiser Lake State Park Nature Center for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Doggie Bag Cooking Class: Join Miss Lisa to learn how to make delicious meals and snacks using leftovers. Program supply bags will be available on Mondays each week at St. Paris Public Library. Watch the cooking instruction session beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page. Registration is required. Please call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, June 17

S.T.E.A.M. Activity: Join Miss Lisa to do a science, technology, engineering, art or math activity with supplies from around the house or yard. Watch the S.T.E.A.M. session beginning at 1 pm on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, June 18

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Spirit Untamed”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Saturday, June 19

Garage Sale: St. Paris will hold its annual “Garage Sale Day” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Spirit Untamed”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Bingo Night: at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 U.S. Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Sunday, June 20

“Spirit Untamed”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, June 21

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Graham School Board: Regular meeting moved to June 29 at 6 p.m.

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 a.m. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!