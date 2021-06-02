Healthy Kids Day/Parkfest 2021 is Saturday

The Champaign Family YMCA is pleased to partner with the City of Urbana and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital to provide Healthy Kids Day/Parkfest 2021 on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Melvin Miller Park. “We’re excited to bring the community together as we celebrate the start of summer with a day of recreation and healthy activities for kids of all ages,” said Kerry Brugger, the City of Urbana’s Director of Administration. “We’re pleased to combine the City’s Parkfest activities with Healthy Kids Day to strengthen our community.”

Healthy Kids Day, a free, annual event starting in 1992, is a YMCA initiative designed to improve the health and well-being of kids across the country. With lots of games and activities, vendors, and education, Healthy Kids Day celebrates the incredible potential inside each and every child.

“What I love seeing most at Healthy Kids Day are people coming together, sharing resources for all of our community’s children. I like knowing that our community leaders continue to put their heads together to help find healthy opportunities for kids and keep our families engaged and successful,” said event organizer Jennifer Payne, the Champaign Family YMCA’s Health Enhancement Director. “This year, we’re excited to start a new tradition at the City park.”

The 2021 vendors are: Champaign Family YMCA, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, Buckeye Health, CORS/Head Start, Sycamore House Pregnancy Family and Life, Sertell Chiropractic, Urbana Police Dept., Master Gardener volunteers, OSU Extension, TCN Behavioral Health, Champaign Co. Dept. of Job & Family Services, Erin Patton State Farm, the Few, Fire Wise – Camp Shiffer, Urbana Grace Church, Champaign Co. Arts Council, Champaign Co. Early Intervention, Kiwanis Club, Aktiou Club, Champaign Co. Library, Darby & Urbana Dental Smiles, Everybody Plays!, Champaign Co. Health District & WIC, Fido’s Field Dog Park, Pointe North Preservation, Girl Scouts of Western OH, Urbana Friends Church and BSA/troop 11.

For additional information please contact Jennifer Payne at the YMCA: ymcafitness@ctcn.net or 937-653-9622.

