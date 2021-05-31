Memorial Health announces new affiliation

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health is continuing its focus and dedication to the fight against cancer, with a mission to bring advanced oncology and hematology services to area residents. Two recent developments in this mission include a formal affiliation with The James Cancer Network (JCN), as well as the opening of a new Cancer Center on its main campus in Marysville.

Memorial recently announced the organization has teamed up with one of the nation’s leading cancer research and care providers, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), through its James Cancer Network.

Chip Hubbs, Memorial Health CEO and President, shares, “As a member of The James Cancer Network, Memorial is bringing leading-edge oncology care to patients in our region. To our patients, it means advanced cancer care while staying close to home, where they can be near their loved ones and their support system – a vital piece in the cancer patient’s journey. This collaboration enables Memorial to make a difference in the lives of those who are battling this disease and those who are supporting them.”

Oncology and hematology services will continue to be led by Robert Rupert, MD, and Jenna Hoffman, CNP, along with Memorial’s expert nursing and pharmacy teams in the Specialty Care Center.

Dr. Rupert’s background includes over 28 years of experience in oncology and hematology, previously as Medical Director for Oncology at the OSUCCC – James’ JamesCare East clinic in Columbus. In addition, he served as Assistant Professor-Clinical in the Divisions of Medical Oncology and Hematology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Rupert has been a member of several clinical trial cooperative groups, including the Leukemia Group B (CALGB), the Cancer Trials Support Unit (CTSU), the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP), as well as the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG).

Hoffman joins Rupert in working to provide a continuum of care for patients diagnosed with cancer or malignant/non-malignant blood disorders. Her previous experience includes serving as an Oncology Hematology nurse practitioner in Columbus as well as nearly five years at Memorial Hospital prior.

Together, Rupert and Hoffman will collaborate with those within their cancer journey, focusing on treatment option plans, nutritional guidance, patient education, in addition to continual oncological care. This team approach will also include their fellow team members including Memorial surgeons, pharmacists, patient navigators, and dietitians, to help round out the care.

By joining The James Cancer Network, Memorial will continue to provide broad, state-of-the-art and compassionate cancer care to the region. This affiliation provides Memorial providers and patients access to the expertise and subspecialization at the OSUCCC – James as network members, in addition to tapping into clinical trials and patient case reviews.

“This important affiliation between Memorial Health and The James Cancer Network will enable patients and families throughout the region to benefit from the research-based, targeted and individualized cancer care for which Ohio State’s cancer program is so widely known,” says William Farrar, MD, Chief Executive Officer of the OSUCCC – James. “We are proud to welcome Memorial Health to The James Cancer Network and look forward to working together to reach our shared vision of a world without cancer. We also look forward to working once again with Dr. Rupert.”

In addition, as part of its Memorial 2020 expansion and enhancement project, Memorial opened a new Cancer Center in early May. Designed with increased spaces for infusions/chemotherapy, the new Cancer Center features communal and private treatment areas with natural light and outdoor views to enhance patient comfort.

Hubbs adds, “Memorial is excited to open our new Cancer Center and share the news of our collaboration with The James Cancer Network. These best-in-class facilities and comfortable surroundings are blended with advanced medical expertise and compassionate staff, important elements as cancer patients navigate their journey. It is important to us to have an area that can serve as a haven of comfort and solace for patients who are coming to Memorial for treatments.”

Memorial’s Specialty Care Team worked side-by-side with current cancer patients, garnering their input and feedback to several designs areas, in addition to studying national best-in-class facilities. Features of the new Cancer Center include

• Four treatment rooms are available for patients in need of blood transfusions or fluid/antibiotic infusions. These rooms are able to be private if the patient desires or the treatment requires discretion. The rooms are also designed with sliding walls, allowing for group conversations and interactions, if preferred.

• Specifically for those treatments that last less than two hours, five Rapid Treatment bays are designed for patients who will be receiving brief treatments, such as port flushes, injections, or therapeutic blood draws.

• Five chemotherapy and infusion treatment rooms feature open spaces, filled with natural sunlight and furnished with comfortable chairs. Patients can chat with others during treatment, or if they prefer privacy, the room can be closed off and quiet. Both design concepts allow a variety of patient desires and needs to be met.

• An optimized working area for clinical staff ensures nurses can be near each patient as they progress through their treatment. This both allows the nurses to be in close proximity, but it also encourages team collaboration and efficiency.

• The new area will also unite many meaningful staff together – creating accessibility for those facing some of the most challenging times. Key team members will be housed together, like:

• Oncology Coordinators, who serve as a patient liaison for matters such as appointments, treatment questions, and side effect resolutions.

• Oncology Pharmacists that work with clinical teams to collaborate on cancer treatment options and progress, while providing medication education to patients and their caregivers.

• Patient Navigators who work closely with patients and caregivers to help navigate the healthcare system and cancer treatment journey, searching for medication financial assistance from pharmaceutical companies, foundations, and local cancer societies.

• Designed with oncology patients and caregivers in mind, a new Giftery named Journeys offers items for those undergoing treatments, like wig caps, turbans, specialty skincare and more. In addition, they have a selection of inspirational gifts, snacks, and candies. Patients can also be fitted for free wigs, receive free comfort quilts, or access resource materials.

For more information on the oncology and hematology services provided at Memorial, contact Memorial Oncology & Hematology at (937) 578-2020.

A new Cancer Center on Memorial’s main campus will improve and enhance the patient experience with communal and private treatment areas featuring natural light and outdoor views. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_MemorialCancerCenter.jpg A new Cancer Center on Memorial’s main campus will improve and enhance the patient experience with communal and private treatment areas featuring natural light and outdoor views. Submitted photo

Information from Memorial Health. Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 42 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

