COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, May 28

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

“A Quiet Place 2”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Saturday, May 29

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

“A Quiet Place 2”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Sunday, May 30

Terre Haute Methodist Church, 5938 state Route 55, will serve an “On-the-go” meal on Sunday, May 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the annual Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m. The menu for the meal is hamburger or hot dog sandwiches, apple sauce, potato chips, carrots, a cookie and bottled water.

Terre Haute Memorial Parade and Services: Parade with Graham marching band steps off at 2 p.m. in the east end of the village. Floats, youth groups, antique cars, trucks, and tractors are all welcome to participate and should be there by 1:30 p.m. to line up. Services will follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery with speaker Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veterans Service officer

“A Quiet Place 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day: in Urbana will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Taylor Armstrong with a flyover by James White and a 21-Gun Salute for the fallen.

Memorial Day Ceremony: in St. Paris at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.

Bike Safety Rodeo: in St. Paris, noon to 3 p.m. at Graham Middle School for ages 4 to 100. Sponsored by Covenant Lutheran Church. Bike safety, bike inspections and riding skills stations. Bike trading also offered. Free new helmets will be available for the first 70 who register. Call 937-663-4695 for information.

40th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services: organized by Christiansburg Fire Company. Services at Smith Cemetery following the parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Parade line-up will be at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day: in North Lewisburg, parade and service. Parade forms at 9:45 a.m. on West Townsend Street and West Street. All veterans are invited to join the parade. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride in the parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the service will be at the Community Park at 10:30 a.m. Ted Murphy, Jr. will be the keynote speaker. The Triad High School Band will perform patriotic songs for the event.

Memorial Day: in Mechanicsburg, annual parade will be at 1 p.m.

“A Quiet Place 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Tuesday, June 1

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: opening day. New vendors, call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.

Wednesday, June 2

Story Time: Mechanicsburg Public Library. 11-1:45 a.m. Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, June 3

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, June 4

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Saturday, June 5

Monday, June 7

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 am. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library.

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, June 8

Westville United Methodist Church: pre-order drive-up/carryout dinner of escalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and strawberry dessert for $12. No dine in. This replaces the annual Strawberry Supper which has been altered due to the pandemic. Diners can pick up and pay on Tuesday, June 8 between 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinners may be pre-ordered no later than June 4 by texting your name and number of dinners to 937-207-6002.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 a.m. on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: (Christiansburg Library) Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Graham school board: noon, special meeting/work session at Graham High School Media Center

