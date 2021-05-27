Champaign County Cattlemen’s scholarships awarded

The Champaign County Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 T.C Memorial College Scholarships. They are Audrey Ayars, Mechanicsburg High School; Lance Baldwin, West Liberty Salem High School; Cole Pond, Triad High School; and Katelynn Wallace, Graham High School. The primary financial support for these scholarships is generated from the T.C. Memorial Golf Scramble held annually each year by the Champaign County Cattlemen’s Association. In the past 11 years the cattlemen’s have awarded $46,500 in scholarships from the support of those in attendance at the golf scramble or by sponsorship support of the golf scramble. This year the golf scramble will be held on June 26, 2021 at Lakeland Golf Course –St. Paris, Ohio. For more information on the golf scramble please contact David Clapp at 937-206-6260 or email at clappfarms@ctcn.net.

