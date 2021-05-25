COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, May 25

Summer Reading Kick Off Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Play board games, Wii games, chalk and bubbles. Check out Summer Reading programs and win prizes.

Wednesday, May 26

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Thursday, May 27

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, May 28

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

“A Quiet Place 2”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Saturday, May 29

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

“A Quiet Place 2”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Sunday, May 30

Terre Haute Memorial Parade and Services: Parade with Graham marching band steps off at 2 p.m. in the east end of the village. Floats, youth groups, antique cars, trucks, and tractors are all welcome to participate and should be there by 1:30 p.m. to line up. Services will follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery with speaker Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veterans Service officer

“A Quiet Place 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day: in Urbana will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Taylor Armstrong with a flyover by James White and a 21-Gun Salute for the fallen.

Memorial Day Ceremony: in St. Paris at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.

Bike Safety Rodeo: in St. Paris, noon to 3 p.m. at Graham Middle School for ages 4 to 100. Sponsored by Covenant Lutheran Church. Bike safety, bike inspections and riding skills stations. Bike trading also offered. Free new helmets will be available for the first 70 who register. Call 937-663-4695 for information.

40th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services: organized by Christiansburg Fire Company. Services Smith Cemetery following the parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Parade line-up will be at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.

“A Quiet Place 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13

Tuesday, June 1

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: opening day. New vendors, call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Friday, June 4

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Saturday, June 5

Champaign County Advocates for Trap/Neuter/Return Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road. Call 937-313-8315 for info. Proceeds benefit TNR for local cat population.

Tuesday, June 8

Westville United Methodist Church: pre-order drive-up/carryout dinner of escalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and strawberry dessert for $12. No dine in. This replaces the annual Strawberry Supper which has been altered due to the pandemic. Diners can pick up and pay on Tuesday, June 8 between 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinners may be pre-ordered no later than June 4 by texting your name and number of dinners to 937-207-6002.

Friday, June 11

Rock the Monument Four Miler: Race at 7 p.m.; registration at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Urbana