Urbana FFA News

Urbana FFA held its 20th annual FFA Farm Day on May 7 at Urbana Elementary.

First-grade students got the opportunity to learn from FFA members from the high school who have experience in the ag field and have learned about agriculture. Farm Day was held this year in the open space at the Urbana Elementary school out on U.S. Route 68.

The kids were split into groups and there were numerous stations where groups were led to. At each station, kids learned about horses, cows, pigs, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and how to make home-made ice cream. There was also a hay ride and plant a seed station.

Mrs. Zachrich flew the drone for the kids to see how they are used to monitor crops. Elementary staff and students enjoyed the experience and were happy to have the event after it was cancelled last year due to schools being closed down.

Submitted photo

By Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Reporter

