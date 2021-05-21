Urbana UMC to honor veterans, military at May 30 Memorial Day Service

The Urbana United Methodist Church invites veterans, active military members and their families to attend a Memorial Day weekend worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30, at the church, 238 N. Main St., Urbana. The service may be streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/UrbanaOhioUnitedMethodistChurch, or the Urbana UMC YouTube channel.

Veterans and active military will be recognized for their service, and the worship service will feature guest speaker and veteran Chad Jenkins. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Jenkins led the Army Black Knights as quarterback. And as a commissioned infantry officer he was awarded three Bronze Star Medals in four deployments to Iraq – one with the 10th Mountain Division, and three as platoon leader and ground force commander with the 75th Ranger Regiment.

After the military, Jenkins joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He graduated valedictorian from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and was assigned as a special agent to the South Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force. His impact on several high-profile cases disrupted potential acts of terrorism.

Jenkins is one of the subjects of the book “All American: Two Young Men, The 2001 Army-Navy Game And The War They Fought In Iraq” by New York Times bestselling author Steve Eubanks, published in 2013. Chad recently co-hosted an investigative reality series with the Discovery Channel, “Truth Behind the Moon Landing.” He frequently appears as a commentator on cable news discussing national security matters.

He lives with his family in Dublin, Ohio, and runs a leadership consulting company and family-owned government contracting business.

Music will be provided by members of the UUMC music ministry.

Info from Urbana United Methodist Church

