PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Frankie, Augie and Castle!

We believe these three are brothers. Cute, playful little kittens who would be great in just about any home. You can come meet them – no appointment needed – in the Kitten Cove at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Frankie, Augie and Castle are believed to be brothers. The cute, playful little kittens are available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_Frankie-Augie-Castle.jpg Frankie, Augie and Castle are believed to be brothers. The cute, playful little kittens are available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Submitted photo

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

