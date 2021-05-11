COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, May 13

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and gently used Legos and funds to buy more welcome.

Friday, May 14

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Summer Reading Registration opens: today for ages 2-18 at Mechanicsburg Public Library

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

Saturday, May 15

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. Price is $10 for adults, $6 for kids. All proceeds benefit local Lions Club projects.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Sunday, May 16

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated R

Monday, May 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m. virtual meeting at county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana. Homeland Security meeting will be held immediately afterward. Members will be provided with link information by email. Members of the public desiring link information should contact ema@co.champaign.oh.us for instructions.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 6:30 p.m. at library to discuss the 2022 budget

Generation What’s Next: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Plan future of Teen Programming at the library.

Tuesday, May 18

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: scheduled for May 18 rescheduled to May 26 at 6 p.m. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High

Wednesday, May 19

Champaign County Historical Museum Antiques Appraisal Fair: 6 to 9 p.m. at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Tickets required

Champaign County Community Blood Center drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Hwy. 68, Urbana.