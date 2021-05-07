PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Denim! Denim is possibly the sweetest, most loving cat in the whole state of Ohio. Denim is a two-year-old neutered male who goes home up to date on his vaccines and with his brother Levi – yes, they are bonded and look like twins. They’re good boys who would do great in just about any home. Come meet them in the Cattery at PAWS.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Denim is a sweet 2-year-old male cat up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_Denim.jpg Denim is a sweet 2-year-old male cat up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.