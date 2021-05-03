COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, May 4

Free Line Dancing Lessons: 7-8:30 p.m., Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana. Lessons start today and continue at this time each Tuesday. Donations are welcome to stock church’s food pantry. For info: 937-652-1763.

Star Wars Trivia: 6-7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at M’burg Library, for all ages. If in person, call library, 937-834-2004. If virtually, email rfw@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org to get Zoom invite & download Kahoot & Zoom apps ahead of time. Using 2 deviced recommended.

Wednesday, May 5

Urbana City Council (BR-1 Zoning Updates-Committee): 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Urbana City Council (Economic Development Committee): 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Thursday, May 6

National Day of Prayer: public prayer at 6 p.m. at Freedom Grove.

Hydro Dipped Flowerpots for Mother’s Day: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. As gift for Mom, or an activity with her, make flowerpots. Return with them June 1 at 5:30 p.m. for Fairy Gardens.

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Classes this day/time weekly. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project is a scarf. Others may do scarf or own projects.

Friday, May 7

St. Paris Farmers Market: opening day. 3-6 p.m. New vendors can email princelisa1@aol.com

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Wolfwalkers”: 6:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG (2021 Academy Award Nominee for Animated Fantasy)

Saturday, May 8

Goshen Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Unity Park, next to Mechanicsburg fire station

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

“Wolfwalkers”: 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG (2021 Academy Award Nominee for Animated Fantasy)

Sunday, May 9

“Wolfwalkers”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG (2021 Academy Award Nominee for Animated Fantasy)