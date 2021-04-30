Urbana Hospital earns 5-Star rating

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital has been awarded the highest star rating – 5 stars – by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Overall Hospital Quality.

“Of all the challenges we faced last year, I couldn’t be prouder of our team, who not only helped us achieve this accolade, but one that I personally dedicate to each of our associates,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Urbana Hospital. “Every member of our team from physicians to nurses to respiratory therapists to our dietary and environmental associates are responsible for the care we provide and this one is for them,” she said.

The ratings published by CMS are designed to help consumers compare hospitals by evaluating safety, quality and patient experiences. CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021, assigning ratings of one to five stars to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five areas of quality.

Publicly reported on the Medicare.gov website, the Overall Hospital Rating is based on performance on several dozen inpatient and outpatient quality measures that are grouped into five groups – Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmissions, Patient Experience, and Timely and Effective Care. The overall hospital rating is calculated using a summary score from these categories.

The ratings are an extension of recent advancements and achievements within the Springfield market and the greater Urbana community including expanded offerings such as behavioral health, access to primary and specialty care, a new, comprehensive intensive cardiac rehabilitation program that focuses on whole life changes following a cardiac event as well as new facilities such as a sleep lab, lavender rooms to assist associates in times of distress as well as a new Women’s Center (opening July 2021) amongst advancements in imagine and radiology services (Fall 2021).

Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

