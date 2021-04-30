Village libraries offer summer reading for all

ST. PARIS – Readers of all ages are invited to join the Summer Reading Program at the St. Paris Public Library and the Christiansburg Community Library and win prizes for reaching reading goals throughout the summer. Those who complete and return at least one reading log before June 19 will have a chance to win a family membership to the Columbus Zoo. Registration begins Monday, May 24.

Weekly Summer Reading Activities beginning June 7:

-Grab and Go Activity Bags for toddlers, preschool and school-age students

-Story Walk at Harmon Park, Christiansburg Community Park and Kiser Lake State Park. Funding is provided by the Summer Library Program LSTA Grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio from funding received from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services.

-Toddler, Preschool, and School Age Storytimes – online

-S.T.E.A.M. Activities – online

-Writers Nook – Journaling packets with weekly writing prompts and activities

-Doggie Bag Cooking Class – Registration is required and all supplies are provided – online instruction

-Guessing Games

-I Spy in the Library

For more info

Email spplsrp2021@gmail.com, visit www.stparispubliclibrary.org or call the library for more information.

The St. Paris Public Library (937-663-4349) is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 .pm.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (beginning June 5).

The Christiansburg Community Library (937-857-4040) is open Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

