Urbana recognized as Tree City for 19th year

The city of Urbana again has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of the city’s continued commitment to its urban forest. This recognition marks the city’s 19th consecutive year of being recognized with this honor. Over 3,400 communities nationwide and over 200 communities in Ohio have been historically designated as Tree City USA communities.

In order to be named a Tree City USA, Urbana is required to have met the following standards each year: retention of an active tree board or department; establishment of a community tree ordinance; investment of at least $2 per capita into community forestry efforts, including volunteer time and donations; and the celebration and observance of Arbor Day. In 2020, an Arbor Day celebration and observance was not required and over 142 volunteer hours were committed to the program.

In recognition of Arbor Day being observed in Urbana on Friday, April 30, Mayor Bill Bean recently delivered a proclamation to the Urbana City Council. Within this proclamation, he encouraged local citizens to replenish and protect trees and woodlands.

Residents considering tree planting are reminded to contact Ohio 811 prior to digging in order to protect buried underground utilities and to comply with Ohio law. Furthermore, tree work permits are now required by the city of Urbana prior to the planting or removal of any trees within the right-of-way. There is no fee for this permit, and application can be made through the Urbana Engineering Department. This permit process is designed to keep the city’s inventory of trees within the right-of way updated, protect neighboring infrastructure, and make sure that placement and tree selection are consistent with the city’s tree ordinance.

Submitted story

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

